MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Delta has strengthened into a hurricane while Gamma has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

At 11 p.m. Monday, Delta was about 170 southwest of Negril, Jamaica.

Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. A faster northwestward motion is expected Tuesday through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday night. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and Thursday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

Additional rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it nears the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Rio Lagartos Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Isle of Youth

Punta Herrero to Tulum

Rio Lagartos to Progresso

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Meanwhile, Gamma was 85 miles east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the southwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

The post-tropical cyclone is currently centered along the northern coast of the Yucatan peninsula and will move inland through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is anticipated and Gamma is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

