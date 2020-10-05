Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on October 5, 2020.

FLORIDA: 717,874 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,415
  • Total Florida Deaths: 14,886
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 41 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 44,775
  • Total Tests: 5,419,897
  • Negative Test Results: 4,694,809
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.50%

MIAMI-DADE: 172,398 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 193
  • Total Resident Deaths: 3,334
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,848
  • Total Tests: 935,600
  • Negative: 761,199
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.76%

BROWARD: 78,012 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 78
  • Total Resident Deaths: 1,423
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,900
  • Total Tests: 580,062
  • Negative: 501,167
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.10%

MONROE: 1,880 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 11
  • Total Resident Deaths: 22
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 123
  • Total Tests: 18,299
  • Negative: 16,407
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.75%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 7,420,206confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 209,811 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 35,241,027 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,038,151

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

