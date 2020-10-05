Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on October 5, 2020.
FLORIDA: 717,874 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,415
- Total Florida Deaths: 14,886
- Newly Reported Deaths: 41 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 44,775
- Total Tests: 5,419,897
- Negative Test Results: 4,694,809
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.50%
MIAMI-DADE: 172,398 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 193
- Total Resident Deaths: 3,334
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,848
- Total Tests: 935,600
- Negative: 761,199
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.76%
BROWARD: 78,012 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 78
- Total Resident Deaths: 1,423
- Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,900
- Total Tests: 580,062
- Negative: 501,167
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.10%
MONROE: 1,880 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 11
- Total Resident Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 123
- Total Tests: 18,299
- Negative: 16,407
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.75%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,420,206confirmed cases
- Deaths: 209,811 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 35,241,027 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,038,151
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
