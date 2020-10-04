MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to meander just north of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula over the next day or so.

The storm is no threat to South Florida, but its moisture is reaching us this weekend in the form or downpours.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Gamma was 40 miles north of Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

Gamma is moving toward the north near 2 mph, and this general motion with a further decrease in forward speed is expected today.

Gamma should turn toward the west or west-southwest tonight or Monday, and a slow southwestward motion should continue Monday night through early Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Gamma will meander offshore of the northern Yucatan Peninsula and over the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico today, and pass near or just offshore of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through this evening.

Gradual weakening is anticipated to begin later tonight or on Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North and west of Cancun to Dzilam Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

Gamma is expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and far western Cuba, with maximum rainfall amounts as high as 10 to 15 inches possible across northeastern Quintana Roo and northern Yucatan. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.

