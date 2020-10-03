Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are under a Flood Watch through Sunday evening.
Storms will increase across South Florida throughout the day due to plenty of moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours.
Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.
The rain chance is evening higher Friday into Saturday due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere.
Sunday may not be as stormy as some drier air looks to move closer to South Florida and since the atmosphere will not be as moist.
We could see four to six inches of rain, with some higher isolated amounts, which could lead to potential flooding.
