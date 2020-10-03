Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 p.m. on October 3, 2020.
FLORIDA: 714,591 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,811
- Total Florida Deaths: 14,803
- Newly Reported Deaths: 74 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 44,647
- Total Tests: 5,383,648
- Negative Test Results: 4,661,868
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.58%
MIAMI-DADE: 171,876 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 485
- Total Deaths: 3,330
- Newly Reported Deaths: 16 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,877
- Total Tests: 930,115
- Negative: 756,228
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.70%
BROWARD: 77,762 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 131
- Total Deaths: 1,414
- Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,969
- Total Tests: 576,811
- Negative: 498,165
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.08%
MONROE: 1,861 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 5
- Total Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 127
- Total Tests: 18,141
- Negative: 16,268
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.93%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,358,559 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 209,042 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 34,717,465 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,030,154
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.