MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 p.m. on October 3, 2020.

FLORIDA: 714,591 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2,811
  • Total Florida Deaths: 14,803
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 74 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 44,647
  • Total Tests: 5,383,648
  • Negative Test Results: 4,661,868
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.58%

MIAMI-DADE: 171,876 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 485
  • Total Deaths: 3,330
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 16 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,877
  • Total Tests: 930,115
  • Negative: 756,228
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.70%

BROWARD: 77,762 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 131
  • Total Deaths: 1,414
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,969
  • Total Tests: 576,811
  • Negative: 498,165
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.08%

MONROE: 1,861 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 5
  • Total Deaths: 22
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 127
  • Total Tests: 18,141
  • Negative: 16,268
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.93%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 7,358,559 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 209,042   (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 34,717,465 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,030,154

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

