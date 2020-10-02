  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Heat, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With crucial injuries sidelining Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Friday night 124-114.

Jimmy Butler (sore ankle) led all Heat players with 42 minutes played and chipped in 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Miami’s bench contributed with 40 points, as Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points in Adebayo’s absence.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and scored 15 of his 32 in the 3rd quarter. LeBron James flirted with a triple-double once again as he finished the game with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Lakers lead the series 2-0.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday night at 7:30 PM.

Comments