MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With crucial injuries sidelining Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Friday night 124-114.
Jimmy Butler (sore ankle) led all Heat players with 42 minutes played and chipped in 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 13 assists.
Miami’s bench contributed with 40 points, as Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points in Adebayo’s absence.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points and scored 15 of his 32 in the 3rd quarter. LeBron James flirted with a triple-double once again as he finished the game with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.
The Lakers lead the series 2-0.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday night at 7:30 PM.
