MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools will begin a staggered reopening of in-person instruction on Monday.

Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and ESE students will return on October 5th.

The rest of the elementary school grades will be allowed back on October 7.

Also allowed back October 7 will be middle school students in sixth grade and high school students in ninth and 10th.

Middle school students in seventh and eighth, as well as high school students in 11th and 12th, can return on October 9.

.@MDCPS is looking forward to welcoming our students and employees back to the Schoolhouse. Working together, we can provide a safe and successful return. #MDCPSReopeninghttps://t.co/BbfywuajF1 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 1, 2020

Parents can opt to keep their children at home if they prefer distance learning amid the pandemic.

Read: Miami-Dade County Public Schools Staggered Reopening Plan

In order to open, a school building must meet all 41 safety indicators cited in the district’s plan for readiness.

If a school does not meet the requirements, then they won’t be forced to open.

Last week, the Miami-Dade School Board approved the staggered opening after state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called on the district to reopen by Oct. 5.

Originally, the School Board approved a proposal for a staggered reopening beginning Oct. 14 and would have all students back on campus by Oct. 21.

Corcoran said that was too late.

In a letter addressed to Superintendent Carvalho and Board Chair Perla Tabares-Hantman, he said parents need to be given the option to return their children to in-person learning by Oct. 5, noting the county has been in “Phase 2” of reopening for two weeks.

“Superintendents and their teams must roll up their sleeves and go school-by-school, grade-by-grade, and classroom-by-classroom to thoughtfully determine how parents that desire in-person for their children can be accommodated,” Corcoran stated in the letter.

Broward’s School Board received a similar letter from Corcoran. This week they approved a comprise plan that calls for a staggered reopening beginning October 9.