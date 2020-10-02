MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s rally in central Florida on Friday was canceled after he tweeted out early in the morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Trump and the First Lady are quarantining at the White House.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who greeted President Trump from a distance on the tarmac at Miami International Airport before the president’s departure last Friday, wished the first couple a speedy recovery.

“I wish President Trump and the First Lady of the United States a speedy recovery after having tested positive for COVID-19. Having been exposed to the virus myself in March, but tested negative and self-quarantined, I understand the importance of isolation, in either case, to protect family, friends, work colleagues, and our community. May POTUS and FLOTUS and all who are being tested stay well during this difficult time for our nation.”

Senator Marco Rubio expressed his well wishes on Twitter.

A spokesman for Governor Ron DeSantis said there is no concern he may have contracted COVID-19 from the President. Other than a brief moment in Jacksonville last week, the spokesman said the Governor has not had physical contact or been in close quarters with President Trump in at least four weeks. He also added that the two did not shake hands in Jacksonville.

The Governor’s Office issued the following statement.

“The Governor is not concerned as he has had no interaction with the President in any proximity that would place his health in jeopardy. He has also had no interaction with the First Lady or Ms. Hicks. He wishes the President a speedy recovery and he and Mrs. DeSantis look forward to welcoming him back to Florida very soon.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the President is experiencing “mild” COVID-19 symptoms and he continues to work.

“I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery,” Meadows said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have both tested negative.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020