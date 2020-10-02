(CBS Boston)- We will hit the quarter mark of the NFL season this Sunday when Week 4 action kicks off and for many fantasy football owners that means your league is likely to be a third of the way to the playoffs by the time the week ends. So, whether you’re off to a great start or a poor one, now is the time to lock in as you try to position yourself for that playoff run.

To help you in that aim, the Fantasy Football Today crew of Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard are here to break down which which players you should start and which you should avoid for the Sunday slate of games.

The duo’s start of the week is Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson who draws a matchup with the New York Giants this week. As Eisenberg notes, the matchup is a good one for Henderson who has taken over the lead back role for the Rams.

“Love the setup for Henderson. He should continue to dominate. Cam Akers not going to play for the Rams, Malcolm Brown just stay on the bench. Darrell Henderson should tear up this Giants defense, they have been bad against the run,” said Eisenberg. “He’s been fantastic the last two games, let’s get 100 yards and a touchdown out of him.”

Along with Henderson, Eisenberg likes Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (vs. Seattle) and Jacksonville Jaguars back James Robinson (@ Cincinnati) this week. On the flip side of the coin, Richard advises fantasy owners to stay away from Mark Ingram this week when the Ravens travel to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Football Team.

“I’m nervous about Mark Ingram’s workload. I think he can score against Washington and I certainly think he has a better chance of scoring than Antonio Gibson, for example. But, really what happens if Lamar Jackson takes control of the game early against Washington,” asked Richard. “That means if they’re salting the game away late, it’s not going to be Mark Ingram, it may not be J.K. Dobbins. I’m worried we may see a maximum of 10 touches for Mark Ingram in this matchup against Washington. Even if he scores, it doesn’t mean he’s going to get you double digit fantasy points.”

Other backs to avoid include the aforementioned Gibson on the other side of that matchup and Atlanta Falcons back Todd Gurley who travels to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Start

QB:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 23.4

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 20.3



Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 21.9

RB:

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 13.7



Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 13.9

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 15.2

WR:

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 14.8

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 10.7

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 12.7

TE:

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 9.6



Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 9.4

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 8.4

Sit

QB:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 23.6



Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 16.8



Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 15.8

RB:

Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 10.6

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 15.3

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 8.7

WR:

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 16.3



Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 14.1

Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 11.6

TE:

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 12.1

Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 8.6

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 10.9