  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Don Ryce, Jimmy Ryce, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned that Don Ryce, the father of murdered Jimmy Ryce, is in hospice care Friday night following declining health.

Don and Claudine Ryce were thrust into the spotlight after their son Jimmy was abducted from a bus stop near his South Miami-Dade home 25 years ago.

The husband and wife created a legacy in his name with the Jimmy Ryce Foundation, which funds bloodhounds for police agencies, to help in the search for missing children.

Comments