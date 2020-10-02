Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned that Don Ryce, the father of murdered Jimmy Ryce, is in hospice care Friday night following declining health.
Don and Claudine Ryce were thrust into the spotlight after their son Jimmy was abducted from a bus stop near his South Miami-Dade home 25 years ago.
The husband and wife created a legacy in his name with the Jimmy Ryce Foundation, which funds bloodhounds for police agencies, to help in the search for missing children.
