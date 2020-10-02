MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they have canceled all cruises from U.S. ports, except for Port Miami and Port Canaveral, for November and December.

The decision was made, according to a statement from Carnival, after the Centers for Disease Control extended its no-sail order.

“While operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in November and December are still not certain, Carnival is focusing its initial return to service from those two homeports, whenever that might occur,” the company said in a statement.

Cruises currently scheduled for November and December from those two ports will remain in place for the time being.

Carnival said they are continuing to work on safety protocols and procedures that would allow them to resume cruise operations.

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in. And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. “The health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions.”

Passengers booked for sailings out of Miami and Port Canaveral have the option to cancel their reservations and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination of future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.