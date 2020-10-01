MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During this week’s contentious presidential debate, President Donald Trump called on his supporters to watch the polls during Early Voting and on Election Day.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully. That has to happen. I’m urging them to do it,” he said in response to being asked if he would agree to wait to declare victory until after the votes are independently certified.

The President’s remarks have raised a lot of questions about poll watchers and what they can and cannot do.

According to the Florida statute, each political party and each candidate can have one watcher in each polling room or early voting location at any one time during the election.

When questioning a procedure, the poll watcher must direct any inquiry to the precinct clerk

No candidate or law enforcement officer can be a poll watcher.

Poll watchers must be qualified and registered in the county where they serve. They cannot come closer to the officials’ table or the voting booths than is reasonably necessary.

They may not interact with voters and must be approved by the Supervisor of Election in the county where they plan to watch.

If you are interested in becoming a poll watcher, each county has information on how you can apply.

Click Here for information on being a poll watcher in Miami-Dade.

Click Here for information on being a poll watcher in Broward.

Click Here for information on being a poll watcher in Monroe.