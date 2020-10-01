MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are under a Flood Watch through Sunday evening.

Storms will increase across South Florida throughout the day due to plenty of moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday night more storms are expected with lows in the low 70s.

The rain chance is evening higher Friday into Saturday due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere.

Sunday may not be as stormy as some drier air looks to move closer to South Florida and since the atmosphere will not be as moist.

Through the weekend, we could see four to six inches of rain, with some higher isolated amounts, which could lead to potential flooding.

TROPICS

Showers and thunderstorms located over the west-central Caribbean Sea are associated with a tropical wave. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so over the northwest Caribbean Sea or the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico in the vicinity of the wave as it moves slowly west-northwest. Conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter in that region, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the system meanders. Residents of Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba should monitor this disturbance closely. This tropical wave has a high potential for development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized shower activity. This disturbance is forecast to move westward during the next several days where environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development over the central or western Caribbean Sea by early next week. This wave has a low potential for cyclone development over the next five days.