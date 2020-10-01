MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local Miami Beach Boutique owner says a woman came into her store this week and robbed her in a ‘sneaky way.’

Aurora Boutique store owner Fabiana Allegro says a woman took 38 pieces of clothing from my store valued at almost $2,000.

“A lady came to my boutique wearing a black hat, a big black mask and took advantage of us. Before, if we had anyone entering the store wearing a mask to cover their face, we would for sure know that we were being robbed, but now its normal and nasty people… are taking advantage of small businesses like mine that may not be used to deal with scams like this,” Allegro said.

The woman told Allegro that she did not have enough money and read her boyfriend’s credit card number to her and the transaction went through. Later, the credit card company told Allegro that she was stuck with the bill since she did not write down the number or take a print of the credit card.

“I have been fighting like crazy to keep my store open during this difficult time and can’t afford a loss like this,” Allegro said.

Allegro warns others to be careful of the scam.

Miami Beach police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.