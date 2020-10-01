MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An emotional plea for answers from the family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver over a year ago.

The case has turned cold with nearly no leads or suspects, but investigators are still trying to solve this mystery.

The daughter of Henry Zukowski, who was 61-years-old, is begging anyone with information to come forward.

Megan Zukowski breaks down as she makes a public plea for help to find the person responsible for her father’s death.

“It’s been 371 days since my dad, Henry Zukowski was killed crossing the street. 317 agony-inducing days. The fact that no one has come forward with any information is shocking. There’s no way someone didn’t see something.”

Zukowski was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the 1100 block of East Copans Road in Pompano Beach in September of last year.

Deputies say Zukowski was crossing the street when a Honda crashed into him. The driver didn’t stop.

He was then hit by another car that couldn’t stop in time. That driver also took off.

Zukowski died at the scene.

“Someone out there knows something or saw something. This is the time to get that knowledge off your chest and come forward. Give your conscious a break and speak your mind. Even if it’s the driver of the car… Maybe at first you didn’t know what you hit and drove off. That’s why they’re called accidents and not on purposes… But I sure as hell know you looked in the rearview mirror and saw my dad laying in the street,” said Megan.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a metallic gray Honda Civic that likely would have had damage to the right front fender and passenger-side door.

“As Ms. Zukowski said, this wasn’t intentional. That has to weigh on somebody. But there could be a citizen out there that maybe it happened right behind them,” said BSO detective Michael Wiley.

“We’re looking for anything that can help us continue this investigation.”

If you know anything, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.