FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two men after shots were fired at a Walmart on Broward Boulevard during an attempted robbery.

According to police, a suspect tried to snatch a money bag from an employee leaving the liquor store.

“One single suspect walked up to the doors of the liquor store at the same time the employee was walking out with a money bag,” said Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw.

The employee was walking with two security guards, but that didn’t deter the suspect.

The man grabbed the money bag and guards tried to stop him, a scuffle ensued.

“The suspect let go of the money bag. He jumped into a vehicle that was waiting nearby. As the person who was driving the vehicle that he jumped into saw that there was a struggle going on and he discharged a firearm in the air,” said Greenlaw.

The two men then sped off.

No one was injured.

“It’s fortunate these security guards, who are not armed, took a gamble putting their lives in danger to make sure that the employee would be okay,” said Greenlaw.

Police said the car they are looking for is a silver 4-door sedan.

If you have any information call the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.