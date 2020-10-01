MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board will have an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss their options for reopening schools.

The meeting is in response to a letter from state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent September 25 which informed the district that they needed to come up with a plan to get students, who want to go back to class, back in schools by Oct. 5.

The district responded to Corcoran saying they chose to follow a plan that was consistent with one the state had already approved.

It calls for Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, ninth-grade students, and some with special to return to classrooms on October 14th. The rest would return Tuesday, October 20th.

The district also asked parents to choose either virtual or in-person schooling for the rest of the semester.

In the letter, Corcoran gave the district three options. They could follow the approved plan, submit an amended plan for approval by the state, or withdraw the plan and proceed under the existing statutory framework. It was made clear that funding for BCPS would be in jeopardy depending on the option selected.

Thursday’s meeting will address an earlier return.

“Given the financial implications in not complying with the state’s mandated order, there is the likelihood of us recommending an earlier start date,” according to a statement from the district.

The district said there are a number of factors that play into an earlier return. Among them, do they have enough teachers willing to return or do they have to hire additional teachers, how many parents plan to send their children back to school, and how many additional laptops will be needed in schools. Also, getting the districts 238 schools ready for reopening in four days creates obvious challenges.

Many teachers have expressed concern about the schools not being ready to reopen on October 5th.