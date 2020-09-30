MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Trump administration is targeting the son-in-law of retired Cuban leader Raul Castro with sanctions as it steps up its campaign against the communist island’s government.
The departments of State and Treasury announced Wednesday that they had added Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja to the U.S. list of “specially designated nationals and blocked persons.”
López-Calleja is the head of the Cuban military’s financial arm, which controls government businesses including hotels, factories, stores, and an airline.
The move is the administration’s latest action against Cuba and comes just two days after it imposed sanctions on a debit card operation that allowed Cubans to buy food, appliances, and other items with money sent by relatives in the United States.
