Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – CBS News confirms Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and senior advisor Brad Parscale has now stepped away from the president’s re-election campaign.
Parscale cited “overwhelming stress” for the decision.
This comes a few days after he was detained and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for an evaluation.
Fort Lauderdale police received a call that Parscale may have threatened to hurt himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home over the weekend.
His wife alleged to police he hurt her, but in a statement to Politico she now says that’s not true.
You must log in to post a comment.