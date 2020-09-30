  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brad Parscale, Donald Trump, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – CBS News confirms Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and senior advisor Brad Parscale has now stepped away from the president’s re-election campaign.

Parscale cited “overwhelming stress” for the decision.

This comes a few days after he was detained and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for an evaluation.

Fort Lauderdale police received a call that Parscale may have threatened to hurt himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home over the weekend.

His wife alleged to police he hurt her, but in a statement to Politico she now says that’s not true.

Comments