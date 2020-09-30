MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs will climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like the 100s. Late in the afternoon into the evening storms will develop, some will produce heavy downpours. Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 70s.

The rain chance will be higher Thursday due to a cold front that will stall out. Storms will increase on Thursday with the potential for heavy rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The highest rain chance will likely be on Friday and Saturday due to plenty of moisture associated with the front. Widespread storms and localized flooding will be possible. Due to more clouds and wet weather around, highs will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday the rain chance may decrease slightly due to some drier air close by. Passing storms will still be possible on Sunday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is expected to move west and then north-west into the western Caribbean and become an area of pressure over the next few days. It has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression late week or this weekend.