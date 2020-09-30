MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you having trouble paying your rent? Help is on the way if you live in Miami-Dade County. On Wednesday, the the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners approved another round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The $17 million program is intended to help families who are having problems paying their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide rental assistance for up to 3 months but not more than $5,000 for total rent.

“I commend the Commissioners on their swift action to approve this second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “This is a vital program that will help families throughout our County get through the unprecedented hardships resulting from the current health crisis.”

The amount of rental assistance will depend on rent paid, the rent owed, and current household income, which must be no more than 120 percent of the annual Area Median Income (AMI) as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For a single person, 120 percent of AMI is $76,800.

Click here for more details about the program.

A link to applications will be available online starting on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020. That link will be available here.

Residents who want to participate in the program are strongly encouraged to do so online because it is the safer and fastest way to apply.

You can also call Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) by calling 305-723-1815 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.