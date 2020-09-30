MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out to fill out your 2020 census.

The deadline is Oct. 5, but a judge could order it continue until the end of October.

“Blue is good, dark blue is even better,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo. “There are areas that are participating. Yellow is not good.”

Bovo, who is running for Miami-Dade mayor, is the county’s census liaison.

He explained the federal funding the county gets for the next 10 years is based on an accurate count of our population.

“We came up with the estimate of $30 billion at stake for Miami-Dade County over a 10-year period,” he said. “That’s $30 billion.”

Commissioner Nan Rich is Broward’s point person for the census.

“The census touches every life every day in some way or another whether people realize it or not,” Rich said.

She said South Florida’s representation in Washington and Tallahassee depends on responses from residents.

“Last time we gained congressional seats. As our population is growing we should be gaining seats,” she said. “Last time a state like Alabama lost seats, they had a terrible count. We don’t want that to happen here.”

So far, Florida’s self-response rate is 63.4%.

In Miami-Dade, 62% of residents have either mailed, called or went online to get counted.

In Broward, the number is slightly higher at 62.7%

Marilyn Stephens is with the Census Bureau. She explained census money pays for things like transportation projects, health care, education and a lot more.

“So the state and counties depend on more than 140 programs that are funded using these population statistics,” Stephens said. “And the question is will our numbers support our needs over the next 10 years.”

A census worker could be knocking on your door in the next few days to make sure you get counted.

If you have not filled out your census form yet, you can still do it. It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s just nine questions.

Click here to respond to the 2020 census.