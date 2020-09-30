MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Joshua King, who is accused of attacking a woman on a Metromover train, will be allowed to remain out of jail on bond as long as he’s monitored by two psychologists and wears a GPS monitoring device.

Miami-Dade circuit court Judge Alberto Milan said King, who was not in court on Wednesday for the hearing, will have a stay-away order issued against him concerning Andrea Puerta, the woman he reportedly attacked.

King is from the Tallahassee area and will be monitored by authorities in Leon County. His attorney said that he had mental health issues, including schizophrenia and auditory hallucinations, and was not competent to proceed. Evaluations have been ordered for King to assess his mental health and there will be another hearing on October 14th.

King’s attorney said his client had no prior convictions and was entitled to remain out on bond. The judge agreed.

On September 4th, Puerta was struck more than 20 times, kicked in the head, and thrown against the side of the Metromover car in what she called an unprovoked attack by a stranger. The attack left her with a swollen jaw, a broken rib, bruises on her arms, and a concussion.

She and her attorney, Curt Obront, were also in the judge’s Zoom hearing on Wednesday.

Obront told the judge that King should be held without bond because of the horrific attack and that he was a danger to the community.

During the proceeding, Obront brought up that King had 14 rounds of ammunition in a loaded clip in his pocket.

The judge said that there was no evidence of a gun being found and carrying ammunition is not a crime

Puerta and attorney are set to announce a lawsuit against the county and the security company for Metromover.