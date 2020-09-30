FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to clarify the new rules in his city after Governor Ron DeSantis moved the state to Phase 3 last Friday, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has issued a new emergency order.

“As I have long said, we have needed to begin reopening our businesses and amenities but that we also must do so in a way that continues to protect public health. Given the broad nature of the governor’s order, I am attempting to maintain a measure of protection that an urban area like ours needs since the virus can easily spread,” Trantalis said in a statement.

When it comes to masks, DeSantis’ order suspended the collection of fines for individuals not wearing face masks.

Trantalis said his new order restores restoring “the common-sense policies that were in place that businesses must require their employees and customers to wear masks.”

In moving to Phase 3, DeSantis has allowed restaurants to open at 100 percent of their capacity. This expanded old local orders that limited indoor capacity to 50 percent but allowed for additional outdoor seating.

Under the new order, restaurants in the city can operate at 100 percent capacity, but they will still have to maintain six-feet of separation between tables and between people who are standing or waiting in line. Employees must wear masks as must customers except when they are eating.

Customers will be allowed to sit at bar counters, with a six-foot separation between people not of the same household.

Restaurants must make hand sanitizer available and have signage that promotes appropriate distancing.

Under the new order, restaurants will be able to stay open until midnight.

Bars and nightclubs will now be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their indoor capacity and 100 percent of their outdoor capacity. This is similar to the rules that previously were in place for restaurants.

Like restaurants, there must be a six-foot spacing between tables and between people who are standing or waiting in line. Masks must be worn by employees and customers when they are not eating or drinking.

Bar counters may be open for ordering and seating as long as there is a six-foot separation between people not of the same household. Like restaurants, bars and nightclubs may remain open until midnight. And like restaurants, bars and nightclubs must make hand sanitizer available and have signage to ensure appropriate distancing.

These measures take effect immediately.