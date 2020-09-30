  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice Wednesday because of an illness that wasn’t related to the coronavirus, coach Brian Flores said.

The Dolphins’ top draft pick and former Alabama star has yet to play as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Their other quarterback, rookie Reid Sinnett, is on the practice squad.

Miami (1-2) plays host to Seattle (3-0) on Sunday.

