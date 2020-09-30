MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill man is in jail accused of walking away from a deadly crash Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say 19-year-old Decarius Richards was on State Road 7 when he collided with a red SUV that turned in front of him.

Witnesses at the scene saw the Tamarac couple in the red SUV and rushed to their aid.

Richards was seen taking two children out of his damaged car and walking away from the chaos.

Prosecutor Gina Messina said, “The defendant did not go over to assist the other vehicle like the good samaritans did. He does not call 911, he did not wait to give police information.”

“The children did not get the medical attention they needed until hours later when the mother brought them to the hospital.”

On top of everything, Richards’ driver’s license is suspended.

The Tamarac woman died in the crash, but police are not revealing the name of the man at the scene.

He’s in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center dealing with broken ribs, a fractured spine, and a broken pelvis.