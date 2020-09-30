MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the first presidential debate in the books, the one thing that definitely stuck with supporters on both sides of the aisle was how the candidates spoke with each other.

“The thing to understand as we’ve had debates where there were times we wince,” said Charles Zelden, professor of history and politics at Nova Southeastern University.

Like Bush Sr. checking his watch in 1992 or 20 years ago when Al Gore sighed heavily.

As Zelden points out, however, “They were in element where people were actually talking and talking to us and each other.”

Tuesday’s debate however had more than just one or two cringe moments.

“Chaos, and that’s the cleanest way I could put it,” Zelden said.

With candidates talking at the same time, it seemed out of control.

“You don’t want to say it was all on President Trump, but the truth is most of the problems came from him,” Zelden said.

President Trump kept talking over Biden and the moderator.

Zelden said that could have just been him doing what he thought he had to do to win.

“He believes dominance wins and he was seeking to dominate the environment,” Zelden said.

But it wasn’t just President Trump interrupting. At one point Biden told him to “shut up.”

“I think that was him just pushing back to get space to get a point in,” Zelden said.

The Commission of Presidential Debates Wednesday released a statement that said they will look to add additional structure to the next debate here in Miami.

Zelden hopes that will make for a cleaner debate.

“Do you want people to go up and say, ‘Good point,’ or, ‘Oh, did he dominate at the debate?’ or what,” Zelden said. “But not to the point where people feel like they need to take a bath afterwards.”

He can’t believe that these commission needs to take these steps.

“It shouldn’t be necessary. These are men running for president of the United States. But clearly it is after last night,” he said.