MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Association hosted its annual pink photoshoot on Miami Beach. The event showcased Miami-Dade Police agencies’ “pink vehicles” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which runs through the month of October.

“Really today is about awareness,” said Major David De La Espriella, President of the Miami-Dade County Chiefs of Police Association. “Every year, over 276,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, so it’s an extremely important cause that we feel very strongly about.”

The Miami Police Department also unveiled its newly wrapped Miami Police Breast Cancer Awareness vehicle on Wednesday. The car was designed by Miami artist Romero Britto. Metro Wrapz and Braman Miami also helped make the vehicle possible.

“Very honored,” said Britto on Wednesday. “This is a great opportunity for me to do something for this community that’s done so much for me.”

Along with the unveiling, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina presented a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The Police Department is donating a police vehicle bumper also signed and designed by Britto.

“Right now with the pandemic, with people losing their jobs and their health insurance, we’ve been getting more calls for assitance than we’ve ever had before,” said Denise Mariani, Director of Development for Susan G. Komen Florida. “The need is greater and we are ever more grateful for the donations and the support.”

“This vehicle is very unique and it’s going to draw the attention that we really need to bring for breast cancer awareness,” added Chief Colina.