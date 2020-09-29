ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Get ready to go on a wild chase with the velociraptors from Jurassic World at Univeral Orlando Resort.
The park has announced its new Jurassic World VelociCoaster in Jurrasic Park at the Islands of Adventure will make its debut in Summer 2021.
“Guests will join the original cast of the films – Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu – as Jurassic World unveils the next evolution of its “carnivore expansion”: the VelociCoaster, where riders embark on a high-speed chase and feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack,” according to a release from Universal.
Billed as Florida’s fastest and tallest launch roller coaster, it will feature two launches, with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, and a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track.
The Intamin coaster has a top height of 155 feet and has more than 4,700 feet of track.
You must log in to post a comment.