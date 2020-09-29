MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss their schedule for getting students back in the classroom.

The meeting comes after state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called on the district to reopen on October 5th.

Last week, Miami-Dade’s School Board approved a proposal for a staggered reopening beginning October 14th and would have all students back on campus by October 21st.

Corcoran says that is too late.

In a letter addressed to Superintendent Carvalho and Board Chair Perla Tabares-Hantman, he says parents need to be given the option to return their children to in-person learning by October 5, noting the county has been in “phase 2” of reopening for two weeks.

“Superintendents and their teams must roll up their sleeves and go school-by-school, grade-by-grade, and classroom-by-classroom to thoughtfully determine how parents that desire in-person for their children can be accommodated,” Corcoran stated in the letter.

Originally, Miami-Dade schools were going to return in phases on the dates of Sept. 30, Oct. 5, and Oct. 7.

That changed, though, after an outcry from teachers and parents.

In a letter to the district, Corcoran said if they couldn’t reopen by October 5th, they would have to prove exemptions on a school by school basis by this Friday.

Broward’s School Board received a similar letter from Corcoran.

All other Florida school districts have already opened for face-to-face learning.