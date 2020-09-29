Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been missing for more than a month.
Sarah Nunez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 21200 block of SW 102nd Avenue in Cutler Bay on Tuesday, August 25th.
Police say Nunez does not suffer from any mental or physical impairments, but she may be in need of services.
Nunez is 5′ 2″ and weighs about 150 pounds, she has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
