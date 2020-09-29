MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The school boards of Miami-Dade and Broward will meet Tuesday to discuss their respective opening schedules.

The meetings come after state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called on the districts to reopen on October 5th.

Last week, Miami-Dade’s School Board approved a proposal for a staggered reopening beginning October 14th and would have all students back on campus by October 21st.

Corcoran says that is too late. In a letter addressed to Superintendent Carvalho and Board Chair Perla Tabares-Hantman, he says parents need to be given the option to return their children to in-person learning by October 5, noting the county has been in “phase 2” of reopening for two weeks.

“Superintendents and their teams must roll up their sleeves and go school-by-school, grade-by-grade, and classroom-by-classroom to thoughtfully determine how parents that desire in-person for their children can be accommodated,” Corcoran stated in the letter.

Originally, Miami-Dade schools were going to return in phases on the dates of Sept. 30, Oct. 5, and Oct. 7.

That changed, though, after an outcry from teachers and parents.

In the letter, Corcoran said if they couldn’t reopen by October 5th, the district would have to prove exemptions on a school by school basis by this Friday.

Broward’s school district received a similar letter after a staggered return proposal was approved by the School Board.

Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, ninth grade students, and some with special needs would return October 14th. The rest would return Tuesday, October 20th.

All other Florida school districts have already opened for face-to-face learning.