MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Now is a good time to fill your gas tank. Florida gas prices slipped even lower last week. The state average declined another 3 cents, dropping to $2.10 per gallon; though prices are closer to $2 or below at various filling stations.
Florida gas prices have steadily declined the past 23 consecutive days. During that time, the state average dropped 10 cents.
Florida’s average price of $2.10 per gallon is the lowest since August 31. Pump prices are 36 cents per gallon less than this time last year.
Gas prices are following their seasonal trend of declining during the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With summer over and school back in session, Americans typically begin to cutback on road trips. The combination of lower fuel demand and strong gasoline supply levels is keeping downward pressure on prices at the pump.”
Gasoline demand is 9 percent lower than a year ago, according to weekly fuel data from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies are holding steady at nearly 5 percent higher than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.23), Port St. Lucie ($2.16), Panama City ($2.15)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.97), Orlando ($2.04), Jacksonville ($2.05
