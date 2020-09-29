Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Specially trained dogs that can sniff out guns could soon be allowed in the Broward public schools.
The topic was discussed Tuesday morning during the county’s School Board meeting.
During the discussion, Coconut Creek police officer Mike Leonard was joined by his K9 partner Taylor who gave the board members a demonstration.
Leonard explained that Taylor’s sole job is to sniff out guns and ammunition and to sit when she finds something. He added that she is not trained to be an attack dog.
Leonard is the officer who apprehended self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
You must log in to post a comment.