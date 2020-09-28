FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/NSF) = President Donald Trump will return to Florida this week for an event in the closely watched Interstate 4 corridor.
Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Friday at Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to an announcement from his campaign.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made repeated campaign trips to the state which is a key to their re-election hopes. The I-4 corridor through Central Florida is often a battleground in close state races.
After the campaign stop was announced, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., issued a statement criticizing Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that our tourism and hospitality industry won’t recover until the pandemic is brought under control, something Donald Trump has failed to do over the last seven months,” said Murphy, who represents the Sanford area. “Our community doesn’t need another campaign event full of excuses and empty promises. We need a national plan to end this nightmare and rebuild our economy.”
