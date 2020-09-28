MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nancy Penchev teaches at Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach.

With school going virtual she lost that interaction with her students but that didn’t stop her from finding a way to bring it back.

“It was really hard for us to transit from being in the classroom and playing all these math games and being interactive to being just on a computer,” she said.

What is bringing back some of that interactivity is called Osmo. It’s a device that fits right on top of her device but instead of seeing her, the students now see her desk.

“It reflects whatever is happening down here on your screen so I can play games with my students, I can draw with my students,” said Penchev. “It can be more interactive. I can use a lot more games which is what we did in our classroom.”

Now her students can follow along as she does math problems or writes a sentence. It may still be virtual learning but this simple device can make it seem like it’s more in person.

“So when we’re able to do some of the same things we do in class it makes everything so much easier and makes better connections,” she said.

By finding better ways to connect with her students she keeps learning fun and engaging, even if it’s still done virtually.