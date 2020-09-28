MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Monday morning which saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s. The rain chance increases later. Scattered storms develop this afternoon and evening due to moisture around and a trough of low pressure, some downpours are possible.

Monday night’s lows will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s highs soar to the low 90s again with the potential for passing storms.

On Wednesday highs will be in the low 90s and then a cold front will move in that will bring us more showers and storms. By Thursday it will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. However, because the front is expected to stall out over us, scattered storms will be possible.

Friday the rain chance will be high with showers likely as the front is forecast to lift back Northward across our area. Abundant moisture will lead to the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. On Sunday showers and storms are likely with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean has a low potential of development over the next five days as it moves to the west=northwest.