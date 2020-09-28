Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade College is taking a step towards the road to reopening at campuses across the county.
Students who enrolled in blended classes this semester, which is a class that offers in person and remote learning, returned to the classroom Monday.
But some faculty and students at the college still feel that it’s safer to be completely online.
Both currently have a petition to delay the return to the classroom during the COVID pandemic.
