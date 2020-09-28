MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hot off the press.

With the Miami advancing to the NBA Finals after a big win over the Boston on Sunday night, employees at Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing in Fort Lauderdale started working on brand new Heat merchandise early Monday morning.

“We are stoked. Look at the people around the shop right now, everybody’s got a big smile on their face for a reason,” said Adam Cohen.

You can’t have a championship celebration in South Florida without some pots and pans.

Late Sunday night, Heat fans packed Biscayne Boulevard outside the AmericanAirlines, honking their horns, waving flags, and, of course, banging those pots and pans.

“Especially with COVID and everything, it’s been really tough for a lot of us, especially here in Miami, but they played fine, they played aggressively, they’re shooting threes, it’s just great to see it. We are out here competing on the highest stage at Heat level,” said one fan.

At La Caretta on Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade, fans lined the sidewalk, waving flags and celebrating.

“I gotta say Heat in six,” said one fan.

The Heat will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals.

“I believe in our group, I know that we still wanna try harder, we’re not satisfied we’re not complacent and we know we have a really good team to go up against,” said the Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

Cohen said he thinks the Heat will come out on top.

“We’re gonna take LeBron down and hopefully about a week from now we’re going to be producing some NBA Finals merchandise,” said Cohen.

Game 1 of the finals will be Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Game 2 will be Friday at 9 p.m. and Game 3 will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 will be Tuesday, October 6th at 9 p.m.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Friday October 9th at 9 p.m. Game 6 and Game 7, if needed, will be October 11th and 13th.