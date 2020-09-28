MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can’t have a championship celebration in South Florida without some pots and pans.

Miami’s Heat Nation took their kitchen cutlery to the streets to celebrate the team’s big win against the Celtics Sunday night which advanced to the NBA finals where they will face off against the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Heat fans packed Biscayne Boulevard outside the AmericanAirlines, honking their horns, waving flags, and, of course, banging those pots and pans.

“Especially with COVID and everything, it’s been really tough for a lot of us, especially here in Miami, but they played fine, they played aggressively, they’re shooting threes, it’s just great to see it. We are out here competing on the highest stage at Heat level,” said one fan.

At La Caretta on Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade, fans lined the sidewalk, waving flags and celebrating.

“I gotta say Heat in six,” said one fan.

Game 1 of the finals will be Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Game 2 will be Friday at 9 p.m. and Game 3 will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 will be Tuesday, October 6th at 9 p.m.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Friday October 9th at 9 p.m. Game 6 and Game 7, if needed, will be October 11th and 13th.