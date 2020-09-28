Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12 p.m. on September 28, 2020.
FLORIDA: 701,302 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 738 *
- Total Florida Deaths: 14,207
- Newly Reported Deaths: 5 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 43,606
- Total Tests: 5,268,827
- Negative Test Results: 4,560,370
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.48%
- *Statewide total test count on 9/27 was 18,410 tests when the 2-week test average was 56,543.
MIAMI-DADE: 169,466 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 40
- Total Deaths: 3,228
- Newly Reported Deaths: -3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,794
- Total Tests: 912,211
- Negative: 740,731
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.29%
BROWARD: 76,874 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 20
- Total Deaths: 1,380
- Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,876
- Total Tests: 565,039
- Negative: 487,281
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.08%
MONROE: 1,837 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2
- Total Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 122
- Total Tests: 17,809
- Negative: 15,960
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.67%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,117,830 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 204,778 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 33,153,664 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 998,674
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
