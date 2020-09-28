Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the driver who struck and killed a man on an ATV in Westchester.
It happened just Sunday night, just before midnight, at SW 40th Street and 94th Avenue.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a silver Kia hit the ATV and the man riding it was thrown from the vehicle. The man died on the scene.
Surveillance tape from a nearby Shell gas station shows the Kia sedan going eastbound on Bird Road and it appears that it hit the ATV right on the corner of 94th Avenue. The owner of the gas station said he was disturbed by what he saw.
The FHP said the driver of the Kia did not stop and sped off.
