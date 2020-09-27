MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police were called to the home of former campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Brad Parscale, after his wife called police Sunday afternoon saying that he had guns in the house and was threatening to harm himself.
Responding officers arrived at the house in the 2300 block of Desota Drive shortly after 4 p.m.
The Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh had this to say about Parscale:
“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”
Police said that officers made contact with Parscale and “safely negotiated for him to exit the home.”
Authorities said Parscale was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for further evaluation.
