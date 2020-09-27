Comments
Jim DeFede interviewed Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, who is challenging the incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala in November to represent Florida’s 27th Congressional District in Washington.
Salazar was also her party’s nominee in the 27th District in 2018, losing the general election to Shalala.
GUEST: Maria Elvira Salazar
Part 1 of the discussion can be seen above.
Part 2 of the discussion can be seen by clicking here.
To watch the interview in its entirety, click here.
