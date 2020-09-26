Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September 26, 2020.
FLORIDA: 698,682 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,795
- Total Florida Deaths: 14,190
- Newly Reported Deaths: 107 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 43,469
- Total Tests: 5,242,163
- Negative Test Results: 4,536,325
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.47%
MIAMI-DADE: 169,144 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 369
- Total Deaths: 3,231 3,202
- Newly Reported Deaths: 29 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,788
- Total Tests: 909,020
- Negative: 737,860
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.39%
BROWARD: 76,700 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 180
- Total Deaths: 1,379
- Newly Reported Deaths: 15 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,864
- Total Tests: 562,826
- Negative: 485,242
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.08%
MONROE: 1,834 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 6
- Total Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 121
- Total Tests: 17,711
- Negative: 15,865
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.97%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,035,893 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 203,808 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 32,610,240 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 989,921
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
