MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who was attacked on a Metromover train wants everyone to see a new video of it which shows how viciously she was beaten by a total stranger and without provocation.

Andrea Puerta wants to make sure he is severely punished.

Puerta, 25, who was sitting alone on the train at the 5th Street station on the night of September 4th when a man beat her relentlessly, punching her more than 20 times. The assault seems to never end as she’s kicked in the head and then thrown against the side of the car.

“I just realized what happened when I saw the video and all my body hurts,” said Puerta.

She was left with a broken rib, swollen jaw, bruises on her arms, and a concussion.

“I didn’t know him and he punched me and said he was sorry and I thought that was the word he was going to use because he wanted to kill me. I walk dogs and this happened after I was walking them. This is my hobby and I feel I am here for them,” Puerta said.

Twenty-year-old Joshua James King was charged in the attack. He has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

King’s attorney was in court Friday morning, but the case was reset for Wednesday. He said he plans to bring up the issue of King’s competency.

“He’s a guy that didn’t care. He didn’t care about me. He was twice my size and he didn’t have feelings. Now I can’t open my mouth and have trouble eating and I have a concussion and pain all over my body,” said Puerta.

This was not an isolated incident.

Eduardo Miguel Fernandez, 73, was left hospitalized with 14 fractures after a homeless man beat him and took off with $30 at the Adrienne Arsht Metromover station.

Robert Lee Ribbs, 52, was charged in that attack.

The city and county have since stepped up Metromover security with more undercover personnel and private security guards.