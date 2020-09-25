MIAMI (AP) – Ryan Fitzpatrick emerged early Friday from the Miami Dolphins’ first victorious locker room of the year wearing a tropical print shirt adorned with purple pineapples as a complement to his beachcomber beard.

It was a Dad shirt, which is OK because the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick has seven kids.

“Being the elder statesman on the team, I’ve adopted more of the senior citizen look in terms of some of the touristy shirts, and my waistband is sitting a little higher than it used to,” Fitzpatrick said. “But I do like the color; I like the flair.”

Fitzpatrick doesn’t look like the prototypical NFL quarterback, and that’s true even after the ball is snapped. His style resembled a sandlotter Thursday night, when he led the Dolphins to a 31-13 victory at Jacksonville.

Fitzpatrick ran for 38 yards and a score, lowering his shoulder into tacklers more than once. He was a lead blocker on one of Miami’s best running plays, and even had a reception when his pass was batted in the air. That was one of his 18 completions in 20 attempts for 160 yards and two scores.

“Running and trying to throw a block here and there and getting hit, that stuff helps me get into the game a little bit,” he said.

“Fitz definitely brings the energy. It’s an honor to go into a game with a guy like that. It’s fun to be his friend and work toward a goal together,” said teammate Ted Karras.

Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins emphatically bounced back from a rocky start to the season, winning by more than one score for the first time since 2017.

“I’m excited for the players and coaches to see the fruits of their labor,” coach Brian Flores said Friday. “That’s why we put all the time in — to win ballgames. Now the goal is to try to string them together.”

