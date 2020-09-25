FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go down in the county, Broward is relaxing some of its restrictions that have been in place for months.

On Friday, Mayor Dale Holness announced some group sports will be able to return, as long as there are no more than 10 participants. Spectators will be able to attend non-professional sporting events like high school athletics with certain restrictions.

Restaurants are now able to have live entertainment, provided there’s proper social distancing.

Patrons can now eat, but not drink, at restaurant bars as long as there are proper spacing and plexiglass between parties.

The emergency new order also allows banquet facilities to re-open at 50 percent capacity, but not more than 100 people. It also allows for additional flexibility for Homeowner Association amenities by relaxing some restrictions related to pool furnishings, common areas, and guests.

The order is effective immediately, however, the provision allowing banquet halls and other event spaces to reopen won’t be effective until October 2nd.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed, for now.