MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – While confirming she is on his shortlist to fill a Supreme vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump said he has no plans to meet with South Florida born federal Judge Barbara Lagoa.

Speaking to reporters during a White House press briefing Wednesday, Trump, who has spoken highly of Lagoa, said, “She is on my list. I don’t have a meeting planned, but she is on my list.”

Trump had previously suggested he might meet with Lagoa later this week when he travels to Florida for campaign events. He is set to announce his nominee for the high court Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Judge Amy Coney Barrett is viewed as the favorite to be Trump’s selection.

Trump says he wants a replacement for Justice Ginsburg confirmed to the Supreme Court ahead of Election Day so that a full court can weigh in on any campaign-related litigation.

On Wednesday, Trump predicted the election “will end up in the Supreme Court, adding, “I think it’s important we have nine justices.”

On the timing of the confirmation vote, Trump said, “I think it’s better if you go before the election.”

Senate Republicans have indicated they will move swiftly to confirm the selection before the November 3rd election.

In 2016, Senate Republicans and Trump said it wasn’t right for President Barack Obama, a Democrat, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia because it was an election year. Scalia died 237 days before the 2016 election.

Ginsburg’s death last Friday came 46 days before the 2020 election.

