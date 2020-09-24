MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a few days of breezy sun and less humidity, steamy summer conditions have returned.

Thursday morning saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a few showers.

Thursday afternoon will be more humid with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees. Due to the onshore flow, there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents. It is still not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

A coastal flood advisory and high surf advisory are in effect until 8 p.m. and small craft should exercise caution out on the waters.

Thursday night will be mild with lows in the upper 70s and scattered showers and a few storms will be possible.

Our rain chance will be highest on Friday due to moisture increasing across South Florida. Showers and storms may produce heavy downpours and localized flooding.

We remain unsettled through Saturday with the potential for scattered showers and storms. It will be hot and steamy this weekend with highs around 90 degrees. Early next week the heat continues with the potential for passing storms.

The tropics are quiet through the weekend.